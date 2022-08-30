2 displaced after house fire in Deep Creek section of Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Two people have been displaced after a house fire Tuesday evening.

Chesapeake firefighters were called to the scene of a residential structure fire after they received a call at 5:22 p.m. for the 2700 block of Deerbrook Court in the Deep Creek section of the City.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes to find a single-story residential home with nothing showing.

Firefighters determined there was a fire in a wall at the front of the structure. The affected wall was opened up and the fire was extinguished before making its way into the attic. According to officials, the fire damage resulted in two adults being displaced.

There were no injuries reported and the Red Cross was not needed.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

