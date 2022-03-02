2 displaced after house fire in Lochhaven area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - A fire in the Lochhaven area of Norfolk has left two people without a place to stay Tuesday night.

The call came in around 6:46 p.m. Firefighters responded to the fire on North Shore Road, arriving to find smoke coming from the home's crawl space.

Crews were able to make a quick stop on the fire before there was significant extension on the home.

Firefighters called the fire under control 7:11 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Fire marshals are continuing to look into what caused the fire.

