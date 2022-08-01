Watch Now
2 drivers hospitalized after crash involving Dominion Power truck in Kill Devil Hills

07.31.2022 Crash with Injury Dominion photo no 2.jpg
Kill Devil Hills Police Department
Posted at 2:45 PM, Aug 01, 2022
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. - Two drivers were hospitalized after a crash involving a Dominion Power work truck and another vehicle in Kill Devil Hills.

According to the Kill Devil Hills Police Department, the crash happened July 31, 2022 at around 8:48 a.m.

A 72-year-old driver was turning left onto US 158 from Prospect Avenue at the traffic signal when a Dominion Power work truck traveling northbound and towing a trailer ran through the red light at the Prospect Avenue intersection, striking the other driver.

The 72-year-old driver was seriously injured and taken via medflight to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. The Dominion Power truck driver, a 55-year-old man, was taken to the Outer Banks hospital for evaluation.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

Charges are pending following the investigation's conclusion.

