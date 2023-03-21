2 elementary students & bus driver injured following crash in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Two students and a bus driver are injured following a crash involving a school bus in James City County, according to Williamsburg-James City County Schools (WJCC).

A WJCC spokesperson says on Tuesday, March 21, the school bus, which was transporting students to Matthew Whaley Elementary School, was about halfway done with its morning pick-up route at the time of the crash. There were 19 students on the bus when the crash occurred, according to the spokesperson.

James City County Police was in charge of the scene and said the crash happened at the intersection of S. Henry and Humelsine Parkway (199).

Following the crash, two students and the bus driver sustained minor injuries, said the spokesperson. Another bus took the students on the route who weren’t picked up yet to school, while the students on the bus involved in the crash were transported on a different bus, explained the spokesperson.

WJCC says nurses and counselors were on-site at the school to evaluate the students.

Details about the cause of the crash and the other vehicle involved are currently unclear.

The intersection of S. Henry and Humelsine Parkway (199) has been limited to one lane. James City County Police is advising people in the area to drive carefully.

