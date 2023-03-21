2 escaped inmates 'considered dangerous': Newport News police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Authorities are looking for two inmates who escaped the Newport News City Jail Annex Monday night.

Arley Vaughn Nemo and John Michael Garza escaped around 6 p.m., according to police. They were last seen crossing Huntington Avenue, heading toward Warwick Boulevard.

Nemo, 43, is described as being 5-foot-7 and bald with facial stubble and was last seen wearing a white thermal sweatsuit, police said. Garza, 37, has strawberry-blonde hair, a full beard and blue eyes. He also had a white thermal sweatsuit.

Police said they should be considered dangerous.

Anyone who sees them should call 911.

