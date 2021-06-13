2 families displaced, firefighter hurt after Elizabeth City house fire

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - One firefighter was hurt after a house fire in the 100 block of Ward Street in Elizabeth City Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:48 p.m. Saturday, the Elizabeth City Fire Department responded to a fire in the area.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found fire coming from the second story of the two-family home. No one was home at the time of the fire.

Both families were displaced due to the extensive damage, and one firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The American Red Cross is helping one of the families that was displaced.

Twelve members of the Elizabeth City Fire Department, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services and the Elizabeth City Police Department responded to the incident.

The Elizabeth City Fire Marshal’s Office is handling the investigation.

