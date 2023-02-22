2 Hampton Roads Delegates are not seeking re-election

Delegates Tim Anderson and Mike Mullin both announced that they’re not running for re-election.

Virginia Beach Delegate Anderson (R), who has been in his position for one year, represents District 83. In his announcement regarding reelection, he endorsed Rob Bloxom to represent the district.

Additionally, he said he intends to finish serving his current term.

His full statement, which is posted on Facebook, is as follows:

"After careful thought, prayer and reflection with my family, I will not be seeking reelection in the new 100th House District and fully endorse Rob Bloxom to represent my current district in Virginia Beach and his current district on the Eastern Shore.



At this point, I intend to finish my term in the House of Delegates and will wait for the next door in my political life to open. Thank you for your prayers, your kind words and your support." Delegate Tim Anderson

Newport News Delegate Mullin (D) took office in 2016 and represents District 93. In his statement, he said he wants to spend more of his time with his family. His comment, which is posted on Facebook, is as follows:

“Serving the people of the Peninsula has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I’m also blessed with a wonderful family that includes my wife, Rebecca, three school-aged boys and a new baby son. Children grow up fast, and I want to spend the next years focused on them, so I’m not seeking re-election in the House of Delegates. Thank you to so many people who made my time in the General Assembly possible.“ Delegate Mike Mullin

Stay with News 3 for updates on who will enter the running to fill the upcoming House of Delegates vacancies.