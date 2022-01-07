2 high schools in Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools district move to remote learning Friday due to staffing shortages

PASQUOTANK Co., N.C. - Due to staffing absences caused by COVID-19-related reasons, students in two schools in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools district will learn from home Friday.

The school district said this applies to Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County High School, outside of city limits.

News 3 reached out to ECPPS to inquire if any other schools would be affected, and school officials told us Thursday they would continue to monitor absences throughout the district.

Additionally, all home and away athletic games and activities scheduled for Friday through the weekend will be rescheduled.

Meals for students will be available for pickup at each school from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

Principals will follow up with staff and students regarding specific details for remote learning and meal pick-up opportunities.

