NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured.

The shooting took place on Arbortem Way Saturday evening. Two people were struck by gunshots, police say.

Chief Steve Drew confirmed to News 3 that no one is considered life-threatening at this time.

Police say there is no information about the suspect at this time and the incident is still under investigation.

