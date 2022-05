PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that injured two late Sunday night.

Authorities received the call at 10:30 p.m and say it happened near the 2600 block of Frederick Blvd.

Two adult males were found injured, one with non-life-threatening injuries, and the other with a life-threatening injury, but he is now in stable condition.

This investigation is ongoing.

