2 juveniles, 1 man hurt in Chesapeake triple shooting

Posted at 9:49 PM, Apr 22, 2022
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police are investigating a shooting in the 3900 block of Schooner Trail that left three people, including two juveniles and one man, injured Friday night.

The call came in around 8:33 p.m.

All three victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Police say they are in stable condition.

There is no suspect information.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

