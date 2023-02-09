Watch Now
2 juveniles, 2 adults in custody after police chase ends in Newport News

News 3/Justin Fleenor
Newport News police said four people, including two juveniles, were taken into custody after a pursuit ended in the area of 41<sup>st</sup> Street and Chestnut Avenue. Feb. 9, 2023.
Posted at 5:03 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 17:06:49-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two juveniles and two adults are in custody after a chase involving police ended in Newport News.

Just before 2:05 p.m. Thursday, Newport News police said officers were "dispatched in aid of a vehicle pursuit which originated in another jurisdiction."

Police said the vehicle became inoperable, and the people inside ran from the area on foot. They were detained at 2:33 p.m. in the area of 41st Street and Chestnut Avenue.

"Task force agents spanning several agencies took two adults and two juveniles into custody. Charges are pending out of Norfolk PD," Newport News police said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for the latest.

