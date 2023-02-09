2 juveniles, 2 adults in custody after police chase ends in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two juveniles and two adults are in custody after a chase involving police ended in Newport News.

Just before 2:05 p.m. Thursday, Newport News police said officers were "dispatched in aid of a vehicle pursuit which originated in another jurisdiction."

Police said the vehicle became inoperable, and the people inside ran from the area on foot. They were detained at 2:33 p.m. in the area of 41st Street and Chestnut Avenue.

"Task force agents spanning several agencies took two adults and two juveniles into custody. Charges are pending out of Norfolk PD," Newport News police said in a statement.

