2 juveniles in custody after shots fired at vehicle in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Two minors who led police on a chase after shots were fired at a vehicle in Elizabeth City on Tuesday are in custody.

At 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the area of Weeksville Road and Edgewood Drive in response to a report of someone shooting at a vehicle while it was driving through the area.

Once in the area, officers tried to find the people who were either involved in or affected by the shooting.

At 3:07 p.m. while they were canvassing the area of Herrington Road and Weeksville Road, an officer reported hearing several gunshots coming from the River’s Landing Apartments. Several more officers responded to the scene and formed a perimeter search of the area.

During the search, they found two juveniles who fled on foot.

During a brief foot chase from the apartments to Elizabeth City State University, one of the juveniles discarded a loaded firearm on campus. The officers seized the weapon and captured the juvenile.

Police captured the second juvenile behind the Enterprise rental car store located at 1831 Weeksville Road. While they were taking the juvenile into custody, they found a stolen handgun near the juvenile.

One of the juveniles had pending charges and is being taken to the juvenile detention center in Greenville, North Carolina. The second juvenile was released to a guardian.

Authorities say this was an isolated incident and did not involve the students, faculty or staff of Elizabeth City State University.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about to this incident to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

