Watch Now
News

Actions

2 juveniles shot in Elizabeth City Monday night, police say

Elizabeth City PD patrol car
News 3
Elizabeth City Police Department Patrol Car
Elizabeth City PD patrol car
Posted at 11:25 PM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 23:26:37-04

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A shooting in Elizabeth City left two juveniles hurt Monday night, police said.

Just after 6:35 p.m., officers were called to the area of Speed Street near Madrin Street for a report of gunshots, Elizabeth City police said in a press release.

At the scene, police said they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound to the arm. A private vehicle took the juvenile to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City.

Police said a second juvenile with a gunshot wound to the right leg was also taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Both juveniles were listed in 'stable' condition, police said.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV