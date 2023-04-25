2 juveniles shot in Elizabeth City Monday night, police say

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A shooting in Elizabeth City left two juveniles hurt Monday night, police said.

Just after 6:35 p.m., officers were called to the area of Speed Street near Madrin Street for a report of gunshots, Elizabeth City police said in a press release.

At the scene, police said they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound to the arm. A private vehicle took the juvenile to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City.

Police said a second juvenile with a gunshot wound to the right leg was also taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Both juveniles were listed in 'stable' condition, police said.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.