2 killed, 1 hospitalized in early morning Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a potentially domestic-related shooting that left two people dead and a third severely injured Sunday morning.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in at 3:27 a.m., and officers responded to the 200 block of W. Balview Avenue.

Two people died at the scene. A third was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say this is an isolated incident, and they are not seeking any additional suspects related to the shooting.

If you or someone you know has information that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.