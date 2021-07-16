2 killed after police chase, crash in Chesapeake; several suspects detained

NORFOLK, Va. - Several people are in custody after leading Chesapeake Police on a chase that ended in a crash that killed two people early Thursday evening.

Around 6:07 p.m., a Chesapeake Police officer was driving on I-64 westbound just before the Greenbrier Parkway exit when a dark-colored, two-door coupe sped past the officer and took the southbound Greenbrier Parkway exit.

The officer activated his emergency equipment and tried to stop the driver of the vehicle for reckless driving. The suspect ignored the police lights and siren and continued southbound on Greenbrier Parkway, making evasive movements as it continued.

As the suspect came to the intersection of Greenbrier Parkway and Crossways Boulevard, they made a sharp right turn onto Crossways Boulevard. The driver continued ignoring and evading the officer.

The driver then sped through the intersection of Crossways Boulevard and Jarman Road, where they hit a four-door Honda sedan in the intersection.

Two people in the Honda were hurt: One died at the scene, the other died later at the hospital.

Responding officers detained several suspects at the scene.

The Chesapeake Police Crash Reconstruction Team and Criminal Investigations responded to the incident, which is under investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887), submit a tip online at P3Tips.com or via the P3Tips app.

