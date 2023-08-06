2 killed in Sussex County crash: Virginia State Police

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — State police say on August 5 around 5:08 p.m., a two vehicle crashed on Route 35 at Route 40 killed two people.

Troopers say preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of a 2016 Nissan Rogue, 59-year-old Anela Fox Kenan of Greensboro, North Carolina, failed to yield right of way when pulling out from the stop sign on Route 40.

Kenan pulled out into the path of a 2017 Ford Rapter pulling a trailer, and the Ford struck Kenan's vehicle on the driver side causing both vehicles to run off the roadway, according to state police.

Kenan and her passenger, 73-year-old Phyllis Brown Graham, died on impact.

The driver of the Ford, Thomas Cox, suffered minor injuries.

Stay with News 3 for updates.