2 killed in Virginia plane crash; neighbors heard what sounded like explosion

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. -- Two people were killed after a small plane on its way to South Carolina crashed in rural Fluvanna County Sunday morning, according to state police.

Neighbors along the 200 block of Miles Jackson Road called 911 around 8:55 a.m. after seeing a low-flying plane and then hearing what they described as an explosion, Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne Geller said.

Authorities found the wreckage of the plane, which was on fire, in a densely wooded area off Miles Jackson Road.

"State police has confirmed that both occupants of the privately-owned, twin-engine aircraft did not survive the crash," Geller said. "State police is still in the process of notifying the next of kin of the pilot and passenger."

The victims' bodies were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for autopsy.

"The aircraft left the Manassas Regional Airport this morning and was flying to South Carolina," Geller said.

There was "light rain" at the time of the crash, Geller said.

Officials said state police, the FAA and the NTSB are investigating the crash. The NTSB shared this statement:

The National Transportation Safety Board is seeking assistance with the recovery of an engine, propeller and other airframe parts that separated from an airplane that crashed near Palmyra, Virginia, in Fluvanna County on Sunday morning. The Rockwell Commander 690 was flying north to south on a route near Miles Jackson Road when parts started to separate from the airplane. Some airplane parts have already been recovered in that area in a debris field that stretches to nearly three miles.

National Transportation Safety Board

Anyone who locates material believed to be from the accident or has information they believe is relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.