2 lucky Virginians win $50k in Powerball drawing

Two Virginians won tickets worth $50,000 in Saturday’s drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery.

According to a press release, one ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven in Dale City and the other one was purchased at a Food Lion in Powhatan.

Additionally, over 52,000 people had winning tickets with smaller prizes.

The Va. Lottery says no one has hit the jackpot yet, which has grown to $747 million.

The lottery said the following: “With [Monday’s] estimated $747 million jackpot, if one ticket matches all six numbers, the winner will have a choice: either the full amount in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of approximately $403.1 million before taxes.”