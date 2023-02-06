Watch Now
2 lucky Virginians win $50k in Powerball drawing

Keith Srakocic/AP
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Saturday's jackpot projected winnings of an estimated $825 million is the fifth-highest in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 12:23 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 12:23:53-05

Two Virginians won tickets worth $50,000 in Saturday’s drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery.

According to a press release, one ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven in Dale City and the other one was purchased at a Food Lion in Powhatan.

Additionally, over 52,000 people had winning tickets with smaller prizes.

The Va. Lottery says no one has hit the jackpot yet, which has grown to $747 million.

The lottery said the following: “With [Monday’s] estimated $747 million jackpot, if one ticket matches all six numbers, the winner will have a choice: either the full amount in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of approximately $403.1 million before taxes.”

