2 men, 1 woman injured following Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting that has left three people injured.

The shooting took place near Frederick Blvd and Deep Creek Blvd. The call came in at 10:58 a.m.

Police say there are three victims, two men, and one woman. One man has serious injuries and the other two victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

All are being treated at a local hospital.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

