2 men accused of setting fire to unoccupied house in Gloucester arrested

GLOUCESTER, Va. - Two men accused of setting fire to an unoccupied house in the 5500 block of Ware Neck Road early Monday morning have been arrested and charged.

Around 7:23 a.m. Monday, dispatchers got a call about two suspicious men at an unoccupied house in the area. A deputy responded and saw two men who matched the description provided by the caller walking away from the home.

The suspects were questioned and admitted to being on the property without permission.

During the investigation, the deputy noticed smoke beginning to come from the house. After calling for the Gloucester Volunteer Fire Department to respond and making sure no one was inside, the deputy called for other officers and investigators to respond to the scene.

During this time, the house became fully engulfed in flames and was significantly damaged before firefighters were able to control the fire.

Investigators from the GCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and met with 19-year-old Cameron Jonathan Warner of Hampton and 18-year-old Dustian James White of Gloucester.

Based on statements and evidence collected at the scene, investigators arrested both of them.

Warner and White have each been charged with one count of Burning or destroying dwelling house, etc. and Entering Dwelling, House, etc., with Intent to Commit Murder, Rape, Robbery, or Arson.

Both are currently being held without bond. More charges may be forthcoming as the criminal investigation continues.

The sheriff's office will continue to work with arson investigators from the Virginia State Police to get further evidence and information.

