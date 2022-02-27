2 men arrested after allegedly entering more than 40 unlocked vehicles in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Two men were arrested early Wednesday morning after the Virginia Beach Police Department says they entered more than 40 unoccupied vehicles in the city.

According to police, officers responded to the 2100 block of Kimball Circle at about 2:48 a.m. for reports of several male suspects tampering with unoccupied motor vehicles. When they arrived, they located several suspects on Pier Point Place, who attempted to run from police.

Two of the suspects, 19-year-old Portsmouth man Chyheem Vaughn and 19-year-old Norfolk man Adrian Gayton, were taken into custody.

Police learned that vehicles were entered in an area spanning Kimball Circle, Pier Point Place, Mile Course Walk and Staplesmill Lane. Additionally, police recovered a stolen firearm in the area where they initially saw the suspects.

Gayton and Vaughn were charged with several counts of tampering of a motor vehicle. Vaughn was also charged with a count of possession of burglarious tools.

This case is being investigated by the VBPD Detective Bureau and is ongoing at this time. If you have any information about this case, please call the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).