2 men arrested after police seize over 220 pounds of marijuana from package delivered to Norfolk supermarket

NORFOLK, Va. - Two men were arrested after Norfolk Police seized over 220 pounds of marijuana from a package delivered to the Berkley Supermarket.

According to police, at around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, officers received a tip about a suspicious package delivered to the supermarket. When investigators arrived, they discovered that the package contained over $1 million worth of marijuana.

As a result of the investigation, 32-year-old Lichuang Dai and 32-year-old Jianfeng Ma have been charged with possession with intent to sell marijuana and transporting controlled substances into the Commonwealth.

Both are being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Police have not released any other details surrounding this investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.