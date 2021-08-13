2 men arrested, charged in connection with Newport News shooting that left man severely injured

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting that left a 20-year-old Newport News man seriously injured.

On July 27 around 5:44 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of Purlieu Drive for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located the victim, who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Newport News Police Department, 20-year-old Mehki-Kylee Marcellus Owens and 19-year-old Jeremiah Antione Leonard were taken into custody. Owens, a Virginia Beach man, was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and two counts of conspiracy to commit felony.

Leonard, who is from Newport News, was charged with malicious assault, shooting a firearm in a public place, brandishing, using a firearm in commission of a felony and reckless handling.

This is a developing story.