2 men arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts at Virginia Beach car dealership

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Two local men were arrested in connection to recent catalytic converter robberies.

On Tuesday around 5:23 a.m., Virginia Beach officers were dispatched to Hall Toyota located in the 1800 block of Laskin Road. When officers arrived they found out that several catalytic converters had just been removed from vehicles in the lot.

During their preliminary investigation, the officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle on I-264 with two people inside. The officers also located the stolen property in the vehicle.

28-year-old Ronald Mayhew, of Portsmouth, and 51-year-old Justin Dillon, of Virginia Beach, were arrested and charged with two counts of Catalytic Converter Theft, two counts of Destruction of Property, two counts of Conspiracy, and Possession of Burglary Tools.

This case is still being investigated. If you have information about this case, please contact the Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP/P3tips.com.