2 men arrested in connection to Virginia Beach armed robbery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two men were arrested and charged in connection to an armed robbery that took place on June 16.

On June 16, at 1:43 a.m., officials received a report of an armed robbery in the 1600 block of Sweet Bay Lane.

According to the preliminary investigation, one man was assaulted and robbed of his personal property by two acquaintances. As he was attempting to get away, one of the suspects fired a weapon in his direction. The man was not struck by the gunfire.

Both suspects have been identified and were taken into custody on June 17. Guns were also recovered at the time they were taken into custody.

23-year-old Julian Elija Mangual, of Chesapeake, Va., has been charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of a schedule I or II drug.

21-year-old Isaiah Marcel Glaspy, of Norfolk, Va., has been charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, attempt malicious wounding and conspiracy to commit a felony.

They are both being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail.

