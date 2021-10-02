2 men charged in connection with Elizabeth City shooting that left 19-year-old woman injured

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Two Elizabeth City men have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in the 1500 block of Herrington Road that left a 19-year-old woman injured last week.

Around 9:12 p.m. on September 23, officers responded to the area for a report of a gunshot victim.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Tiana Shenay Thornton, was found lying beside the garage. She had been shot left upper chest near her shoulder.

EMS and fire personnel responded to the scene and took over care of Thornton. Due to the severity of her injury, she was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she is in stable condition.

A week later on September 30, detectives arrested 22-year-old Jovon Crutch of Elizabeth City and charged him with Assault with A Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injuries and Trafficking Opium.

Crutch was given a $200,000 secured bond, and he appeared in Pasquotank County Court on October 1.

Twenty-one-year-old Coreantay Crutch, also of Elizabeth City, was charged with Assault with A Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injuries. His bond was also set at $200,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court on October 4.

This is an active investigation.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or call the Crime Line at 252-355-5555.

Stay with News 3 for updates.