Watch
News

Actions

2 men charged in September 2020 fatal shooting in Portsmouth that left 20-year-old man dead

items.[0].image.alt
Portsmouth Police Department
Carlton Sherrod Jr.
aqw (29).png
Posted at 1:59 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 13:59:40-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Police charged two suspects with the September 2020 murder of 20-year-old Daquan Terryon Jordan.

According to police, Jordan was shot multiple times in his torso near the 40 block of Gilmerton Avenue the night of September 24, 2020. He died at the scene.

Tayv'on K. Black, 20, and Carlton Sherrod Jr., 19, have been charged in Jordan's death.

Black is charged with first-degree murder, using a firearm in commission of a felony, concealing or compounding offenses, removal of evidence and obstruction of justice. He is being held at the Norfolk City Jail.

Sherrod is charged with accessory after the fact to murder, concealing or compounding offenses, removal of evidence and obstruction of justice. He is being held at the Portsmouth City Jail.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections