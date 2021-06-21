2 men charged with grand larceny after multiple catalytic converters stolen from Portsmouth used car dealership

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police arrested 2 men Monday morning after observing suspicious activity at a used car dealership.

Around 4 a.m., an officer observed the suspicious activity at a used car dealer in the 2500 block of Airline Boulevard. As the officer pulled up several people ran, and another fled in a vehicle.

34-year-old Terrell Clay, of Richmond, was arrested at the scene and 23-year-old Spen’Shawn Battle was stopped in a vehicle nearby.

Officials say both had multiple catalytic converters in their possession. Clay and Battle were charged with grand larceny, larceny with intent to sell, conspiracy, and destruction of property. Battle was additionally charged with a second offense of carrying a concealed weapon.

They were both released on bond.

Police say they discovered more than 10 vehicles at the used car dealer had their catalytic converters removed. Officers seized three suspect vehicles, two handguns, and 10 catalytic converters at the scene.

Several other people were not immediately apprehended, and the investigation is ongoing.

