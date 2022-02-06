2 men hospitalized after being shot inside vehicle in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department is investigating after two men were shot while in a vehicle on Dill Road early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers received a call from a local hospital at 3:03 a.m. advising that two men had entered the emergency room with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police learned that the two victims were in a vehicle in the 100 block of Dill Road when multiple shots were fired by an unknown subject. When the driver of the vehicle realized the vehicle had been struck by bullets and he and his passenger were injured, he drove them to the hospital for treatment.

There is currently no suspect information, and the investigation is still ongoing.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.