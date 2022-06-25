2 men injured in shooting at Suffolk 7-Eleven

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department is investigating after two men were injured in a shooting at a 7-Eleven store late Friday night.

According to police, at around 10:38 p.m., dispatch received multiple calls of shots being fired at the 7-Eleven in the 6400 block of Hampton Roads Parkway.

When officers arrived, they found that the store and several vehicles were damaged when gunfire was exchanged between two groups.

The two men injured during this incident ran away from the scene into the College Square neighborhood, police said. Both men were found suffering from gunshot wounds at a residence in the 6100 block of Brookwood Drive.

They were treated at the scene, then taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Police said the suspect or suspects drove away from the scene, heading northbound in a dark-colored sedan. There is currently no further suspect information.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Suffolk Police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.