2 men rescued from vehicles, taken to hospital with serious injuries after Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. - Two men were seriously injured after their vehicles collided in the 1500 block of Whaleyville Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

Dispatchers got the call about the crash, involving a passenger vehicle and van, at 1:15 p.m.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews had to rescue both drivers from their vehicles.

First responders gave them emergency medical assessment and treatment, and one man was airlifted via Nightingale to a local hospital. Another man was taken to a local hospital via ground transportation for further treatment.

Both of the drivers' injuries are considered life-threatening.

The portion of the road where the crash happened was closed in both directions, but it has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

