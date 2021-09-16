Watch
2 men rescued from vehicles, taken to hospital with serious injuries after Suffolk crash

Suffolk Police Department
SU 1500 Whaleyville Boulevard crash (September 16)
Posted at 4:29 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 16:29:49-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - Two men were seriously injured after their vehicles collided in the 1500 block of Whaleyville Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

Dispatchers got the call about the crash, involving a passenger vehicle and van, at 1:15 p.m.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews had to rescue both drivers from their vehicles.

First responders gave them emergency medical assessment and treatment, and one man was airlifted via Nightingale to a local hospital. Another man was taken to a local hospital via ground transportation for further treatment.

Both of the drivers' injuries are considered life-threatening.

The portion of the road where the crash happened was closed in both directions, but it has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

