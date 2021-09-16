2 men rescued from vehicles, taken to hospital with serious injuries after Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. - Two men were seriously injured after their vehicles collided in the 1500 block of Whaleyville Boulevard Thursday afternoon.
Dispatchers got the call about the crash, involving a passenger vehicle and van, at 1:15 p.m.
Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews had to rescue both drivers from their vehicles.
First responders gave them emergency medical assessment and treatment, and one man was airlifted via Nightingale to a local hospital. Another man was taken to a local hospital via ground transportation for further treatment.
Both of the drivers' injuries are considered life-threatening.
The portion of the road where the crash happened was closed in both directions, but it has since reopened.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.