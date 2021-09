PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after two men were shot on Turnpike Road Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in at 12:04 p.m., and officers responded to the 3300 block of Turnpike Road.

The two victims suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

Part of the road remains blocked, as the scene is still active.

This is a developing story.