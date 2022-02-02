2 men shot while driving on W. Mercury Boulevard in Hampton; police looking for suspects

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are looking for whoever is responsible for a shooting in the 1800 block of W. Mercury Boulevard that left two men injured Tuesday night.

Around 9:40 p.m., dispatchers got a call about a shooting that had just happened in the area.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two men who had been shot. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment for their injuries, which are said to be non-life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victims were traveling in a vehicle when they were shot.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted anonymously at P3Tips.com.

