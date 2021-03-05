2 men shot while walking in Hampton; police investigating

HAMPTON, Va. - Two men were hurt in a shooting in the 600 block of Fairland Avenue Thursday night.

Just after 7 p.m., dispatchers got a call about two shooting victims in the area. When officers with the Hampton Police Division arrived on scene, they found two men who had been shot.

One of the victims was taken a local hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Medics treated the other man on scene, and he was later released.

The preliminary investigation revealed both men were shot while they were walking down the street.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this shooting are still under investigation; however, police say the victims are not cooperating with investigators.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to contact Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted anonymously at P3Tips.com.

