2 million dehumidifiers sold nationwide recalled due to fire, burn hazards

Two million dehumidifiers sold nationwide under well-known brand names are being recalled due to the potential that they could overheat and catch fire.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the dehumidifiers were manufactured by New Widetech, but were sold under brand names including:

AeonAir

Amana

ArticAire (Danby)

Classic (Danby/Home Hardware Stores)

Commercial Cool

Danby

Danby Designer

Danby Premiere

De'Longhi

Edgestar

Friedrich

Generations (Danby)

Haier

Honeywell (JMATEK/AirTek)

Idylis

Ivation

Perfect Aire

SuperClima

Whirlpool

Whynter

According to the CPSC, the recalled dehumidifiers were sold at Lowe’s stores, Costco, Walmart, Menards, and other retailers nationwide from February 2009 through August 2017 for between $120 and $430.

The recall involves 25-, 30-, 35-, 45-, 50-, 60-, 65-, 70-, and 74-pint dehumidifiers. The brand name, model number and pint capacity should be printed on the nameplate sticker on the back of the dehumidifier. For a full list of the brand names and model numbers affected by this recall, click here.

New Widetech has reported 107 incidents of the recalled dehumidifiers overheating or catching fire, resulting in about $17 million in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

If you own one of these dehumidifiers, stop using it immediately and contact New Widetech at 877-251-1512 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online by clicking here, for a refund. The refund amount will be pro-rated based on the age of the dehumidifier.