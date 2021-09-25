2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in local North Carolina areas

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Friday, there are now 1,156,097 PCR positive cases and 212,646 antigen positive cases, 3,359 people hospitalized and 16,108 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 5,805 new total cases and 96 additional deaths from Thursday.
A total of 17,408,186 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|9/24/2021
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,368,743
|5,805
|16,108
|96
|3,359
|128
|8.60%
|17,408,186
|74,365
|BERTIE COUNTY
|2,315
|12
|47
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|985
|8
|8
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|2,132
|13
|38
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|2,418
|25
|22
|1
|DARE COUNTY
|3,491
|7
|12
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|959
|9
|15
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,624
|6
|68
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|2,443
|13
|62
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|4,523
|71
|94
|1
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,389
|5
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|23,279
|169
|377
|2