2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in local North Carolina areas

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 1,156,097 PCR positive cases and 212,646 antigen positive cases, 3,359 people hospitalized and 16,108 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 5,805 new total cases and 96 additional deaths from Thursday.

A total of 17,408,186 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

9/24/2021 TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY COMPLETED TESTS NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY NC STATE TOTALS 1,368,743 5,805 16,108 96 3,359 128 8.60% 17,408,186 74,365 BERTIE COUNTY 2,315 12 47 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 985 8 8 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 2,132 13 38 0 CURRITUCK COUNTY 2,418 25 22 1 DARE COUNTY 3,491 7 12 0 GATES COUNTY 959 9 15 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 2,624 6 68 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 2,443 13 62 0 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 4,523 71 94 1 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 1,389 5 11 0 LOCAL TOTALS 23,279 169 377 2

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.