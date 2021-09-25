Watch
2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in local North Carolina areas

Posted at 9:06 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 21:06:13-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 1,156,097 PCR positive cases and 212,646 antigen positive cases, 3,359 people hospitalized and 16,108 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 5,805 new total cases and 96 additional deaths from Thursday.

A total of 17,408,186 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

9/24/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,368,7435,80516,108963,3591288.60%17,408,18674,365
BERTIE COUNTY2,31512470
CAMDEN COUNTY985880
CHOWAN COUNTY2,13213380
CURRITUCK COUNTY2,41825221
DARE COUNTY3,4917120
GATES COUNTY9599150
HERTFORD COUNTY2,6246680
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY2,44313620
PASQUOTANK COUNTY4,52371941
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,3895110
LOCAL TOTALS23,2791693772

