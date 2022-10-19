2 new nonstop routes to Florida debut at Newport News airport with fares as low as $49

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Hampton Roads now has a new option for flying in and out of the area.

Ultra-low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines took flight for the first time out of the Newport News-Williamsburg Airport earlier Wednesday morning.

The airport welcomed its newest addition with a water cannon arch as the very first plane flew in landing on solid ground. There was also a ribbon-cutting ceremony to receive pilots, inflight crews, and airport personnel.

Avelo offers two nonstop routes to Florida, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, with introductory fares starting as low as $49.

The new routes will operate on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. Flights to and from MCO and FLL will be twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.

