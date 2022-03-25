2 new ship-to-shore cranes arrive at Norfolk International Terminals, expanding Port of Virginia's capacity

Two new ship-to-shore cranes will arrive at the Norfolk International Terminals' South Berth Friday, March 25.

These cranes are among the largest on the East Coast, and will give the Port of Virginia even more capacity to service the biggest container vessels afloat for decades to come.

According to a release from the Port of Virginia, the cranes are the final pieces of equipment of NIT South’s $450 million capacity expansion project.

The vessel carrying the cranes, the Zhen Hua 24, will head through the Norfolk Harbor Friday afternoon. News 3 will have a live look at the cranes as they make their way to the South Berth.