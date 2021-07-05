2 Newport News residents die in Massachusetts car crash

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Two people from Virginia have died in a car crash in Massachusetts.

State police say the car was heading north on Route 140 in New Bedford at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday when it left the highway and struck a guardrail before entering the median and hitting a tree.

The 38-year-old male driver and 35-year-old female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. State police say both were from Newport News, Virginia. Their names were not made public.

The crash remains under investigation but speed is believed to be a factor.

