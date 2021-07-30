2 Newport News residents killed in Hanover County interstate crash

HANOVER Co., Va. - Two Newport News residents were killed in an interstate crash in Hanover County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Virginia State Police, the call for the crash came in at 2 p.m., and officers responded to I-295 near the 42 mile marker. When they arrived, they learned that a 2005 Ford Excursion pulling a travel trailer made contact with a Peterbilt dump truck while attempting to change lanes, then ran off the road, struck a sign and unhitched from its travel trailer.

Edward E. Austin, 76, was driving, and Lorraine P. Austin, 73, was his passenger. Both of them died from their injuries at the scene.

The dump truck did not receive disabling damage, and the driver reported no injuries.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing seatbelts.

The investigation is ongoing.