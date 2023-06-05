2 pedestrians fatally hit in separate incidents in Accomack Co. & Isle of Wight

Two pedestrians in Virginia were fatally hit by cars in separate incidents on Saturday, June 3, according to Virginia State Police.

Police responded to the first crash, which occurred in Mappsville in Accomack County, just after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arriving at the crash scene in the northbound lanes of Route 13/13300 Lankford Highway, police say they found a deceased pedestrian. Police say he was walking in the lane of travel while wearing all black clothing when he was hit by a vehicle.

Police have since identified the pedestrian as 32-year-old Johnathan Morales of Jersey City, New Jersey. They say charges haven’t been placed, and it’s unclear if alcohol was a contributing factor.

The other fatal crash that occurred on Saturday evening happened in Isle of Wight County on Route 17/Carrollton Boulevard and Eagle Harbor Parkway just before midnight.

Police say a woman wearing dark clothing was walking in the lane of travel when she was hit by a driver. She was taken to the hospital where she later died. Police have not confirmed her identity yet, as she did not have any form of ID on her.

The driver who hit the pedestrian has been identified as 28-year-old Katelynn Reyes of Newport News, according to police. Police say she was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police say in addition to being struck by Reyes' car, there are indications that the female pedestrian was hit by another vehicle too. Any witnesses who were in the area of the crash on Route 17 near Eagle Harbor Parkway are asked to contact police by calling 757-424-6800 or by emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov. Anyone with information on the woman’s identity is also asked to reach out to police.