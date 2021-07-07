2 pedestrians injured after being struck by vehicle in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department is investigating after two people were struck by a vehicle while crossing the street early Wednesday morning.

According to police, dispatch received a call for the crash at 7:12 a.m. When officers arrived at the intersection of Shoulders Hill Road and Pughsville Road, they found the two victims, one of whom was treated at the scene. The other victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle's driver stayed on scene, police said.

The roadway was closed briefly following the accident and the investigation remains ongoing. No further information is available at this time.