2 people arrested after allegedly stealing dog, shooting owner in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Two people were arrested after they allegedly shot at a victim trying to sell them his dog, then stole the dog, in Virginia Beach Sunday morning.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, at around 11:47 a.m., officers were in the area of Cannon Drive when they heard multiple gunshots. Responding officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers provided medical aid to the victim for a non-life-threatening injury; he was then taken to a local hospital.

During the investigation, police learned that the victim was attempting to sell his dog to the suspects when an altercation occurred. The suspects left with the dog after firing shots at the victim.

On June 22, New Orleans, Louisiana woman Jamilla Wilson was identified and arrested for aggravated malicious wounding, three counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony and two counts of robbery. Keithville, Louisiana man Chancelon Russell was also arrested for two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony and two counts of robbery.

The victim's dog was recovered and returned to the owner.

If you have information about this case, please contact the Virginia Beach Police Department First Precinct at 757-385-4377 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.