2 people arrested in connection with Virginia Beach catalytic converter theft after witness heard saw running in parking lot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department arrested two people in connection with a catalytic converter theft in the city early Tuesday morning.

According to police, at about 3:22 a.m., officers responded to the Indigo 19 apartments after receiving a call regarding suspicious activity in the area.

Police spoke with a witness who said they could hear a saw running in the parking lot and provided a description of a vehicle they believed to be related to the noise. When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found a vehicle in the parking lot that had its catalytic converter removed.

A short time later, officers located the suspect vehicle driving in the 500 block of First Colonial Road and initiated a traffic stop. Officers observed two catalytic converters in plain view in the truck's bed, one of which was later linked to the vehicle from the earlier case in the apartment complex.

The individuals involved in the theft were identified as Barron Estes, a 33-year-old man from Virginia Beach, and Jessica Lafontaine, a 34-year-old woman from Portsmouth. Both were charged with misdemeanor larceny, felony destruction of property and tampering with auto.

The case is still being investigated. If you can help with the investigation, call the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).