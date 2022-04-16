Watch
2 people critically injured in explosion at Franklin duplex

City of Franklin
Posted at 1:20 AM, Apr 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-16 01:20:21-04

FRANKLIN, Va. - Two people were critically injured after an explosion in a duplex in the 600 block of Campbell Avenue in Franklin Friday night.

Dispatchers got a call about a potential explosion around 10:50 p.m.

News 3 sent a photographer to the scene. The city manager said there was one injury in each duplex.

One victim was airlifted to a trauma center, while the other was taken to a local medical facility.

Residents in the area told us they heard a loud explosion that shook their homes.

The fire was brought under control just after 11 p.m.

City officials are asking people to stay clear of the impacted area.

This incident is still under investigation.

We'll have the latest updates on this incident on News 3 at 6 a.m. Saturday.

