2 people displaced, 1 hospitalized after Virginia Beach house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Two people have been displaced after a fire in Virginia Beach Sunday morning.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, the call for the fire came in at 10:50 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, located in the 100 block of Hughes Avenue, they found heavy smoke coming from a single-story home. Crews were able to put out the fire, but one of the home's occupants was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Investigators are still working the scene.

The fire's cause remains under investigation.