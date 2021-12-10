Watch
2 people displaced after house fire damages Chesapeake home

Chesapeake Fire Department
Posted at 4:23 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 16:27:36-05

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Two people have been displaced after a fire damaged their home in the South Norfolk section of the city Friday afternoon.

Firefighters with the Chesapeake Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Cascade Blvd. at 1:52 p.m. Arriving five minutes later, they found smoke coming from the front side of the one-story home.

Crews entered the home and extinguished the fire, which was called under control at 2:42 p.m.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue also responded to the scene for assistance, providing auto-aid.

The Red Cross is helping the home's occupants.

