2 people displaced from home after residential fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a fire on Castle Court that left two people displaced from their home Thursday afternoon.

According to Battalion Chief Steven Johnson, the first units arrived on the scene at 1:45 p.m. and found heavy fire coming from the home's rear and roof. Firefighters worked to keep the fire from spreading to other nearby homes.

The fire was marked under control at 3:26 p.m.

Two people were home at the time of the fire and were able to get out safely. One of the home's occupants was evaluated and released by paramedics on-site; no other injuries were reported.

Both of the home's occupants are working with the Red Cross to find housing arrangements.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but appears to be accidental in nature.