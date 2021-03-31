2 people displaced in Portsmouth house fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Two people have been displaced after a fire in Portsmouth Wednesday evening.

According to officials with Portsmouth Fire Rescue, the call came in at 6:16 p.m. for a fire at 37 Merrimac Drive. When crews arrived, they found light smoke coming from a second-story window.

The fire was marked under control at 6:32 p.m. No injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters.

The Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority is arranging housing for the displaced residents.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office.